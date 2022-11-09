A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the West Virginia, USA

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Election night totals show Republicans on track to maintain their control of both houses in the West Virginia Legislature, though notably, two races in north central West Virginia were fewer than 200 votes apart based on results from election night.

The race between Mike Oliverio (R) and incumbent Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) to represent West Virginia’s 13th Senatorial District had not yet been called Wednesday morning.

Election night results had Fleischauer trailing Oliverio with 49.70% of the vote to his 50.30%. Their election night tallies were separated by just 172 votes.

Results from the evening have Republicans leading comfortably in 15 of the 17 races in the West Virginia State Senate that were up for election Tuesday, with Democrats leading in just 1 race.

In the House of Delegates, Republicans were leading in 88 races and Democrats lead in 12 races based on election night results.

The race for the House of Delegates 82nd District had not been called as of Wednesday morning, either, with Republican Debbie Warner leading with a total of 51.26% and Democrat Katie Fallon with 48.74% of the vote. The candidates were just 138 votes apart based on election night results.

A party needs 51 seats in the House and 18 in the State Senate for majority control.

Currently, there are 22 Democrats and 78 Republicans in the House of Delegates; there are 11 Democrats and 23 Republicans in the West Virginia Senate.

Here are the results for the state House and Senate seats in north central West Virginia: