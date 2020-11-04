2020 General Election Results: Gilmer County

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County was home to a number of uncontested races, but the focus was on an Emergency Services Levy Tuesday night.

On the Gilmer County Ticket, all candidates, who are all Democrats, ran unopposed. Prosecuting Attorney Gerry Hough and Assessor Melissa Jedamski are incumbents. Current Sheriff Larry Gerwig ran for a seat on County Commission, while current Chief Deputy John Moss ran to take over Gerwig’s seat in the sheriff’s office. There were no candidates for surveyor.

Gilmer County residents voted to pass the Emergency Services Levy on Tuesday, with 1,909 votes (78%) in favor of the levy and 532 votes (22%) against the levy.