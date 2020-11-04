2020 General Election Results: Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W. Va. – One levy and one bond were passed by voters in Ritchie County on Tuesday.

The levy, which revolved around the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, passed with more than 72 percent of the votes (2,981 total votes in favor).

That levy will be in place through July 1, 2025.

Ritchie County Schools’ bond that was on the ballot passed, as well.

This bond, which passed with by a 2,337 to 1,627 margin, will accomplish multiple things. It will help build two new elementary schools, one in Harrisville and another in Pennsboro. The bond will also help facilitate improvements to the Ritchie County High School football field and track, including turfing the football field and replacing the track with a new, all-weather eight-lane track.

