PARSONS, W.Va. – Unofficial results are in for the 2020 Tucker County General Election.

There were quite a few very close races.

Democrat Michael Rosenau beat republican Jon Bush with only 2 votes. Also, Savannah Hull Wilkins defeated Ray Lamora for prosecuting attorney with just 20 votes.

Jacob Kopec won the Tucker County Sheriff Position.

