CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have questions about voting or encounter problems at the polls while voting, call the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV).

The 2022 Election Protection Hotline will be operational starting on the first day of early voting on Oct. 26.

During early voting, the hotline will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And on Election Day, it will be operational from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. when polls close.

Those who call will have questions answered by ACLU staff, students from the West Virginia University College of Law and other volunteers.

If you leave a message during unstaffed hours, your call will be returned promptly, according to a release from the ACLU-WV.

“The right to vote is critical to our democracy, and protecting that right is critical to the mission

of the ACLU,” Advocacy Director Eli Baumwell said. “We always hope and expect that elections

will run smoothly and voters will not encounter any problems. However, we know that issues do

arise and we are on standby to help voters resolve these issues and make sure their voices are

heard.”

ACLU-WV has offered the hotline for each election since 2016 at 304-355-5012. Learn how to register to vote here; the last day to register is Oct. 18.

If you have a serious complaint or suspect voter fraud in West Virginia, you can submit this form to the West Virginia secretary of state’s office.