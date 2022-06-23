CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State Thursday announced that the County Commissions and Clerks in all 55 counties had officially certified their local election results from the May 10 Primary Election.

While races have slightly higher vote totals post-certification than the totals on election night, there were no races in north central West Virginia that 12 News tracked that saw their results overturned after the certification.

The certified results are available statewide here and by county here.

Secretary of State Mac Warner also released the breakdown of voters who voted in person, versus absentee. In total, 254,559 West Virginians voted in person, either on the day of the election (192,276) or during the early voting period (62,283), compared to 5,715 West Virginians who voted absentee, either by mail (5,651) or by a mobile device (64). A total of 260,274 West Virginians voted.

Warner said that’s 23% of the state’s 1,135,601 registered voters. Tucker County led the state with the highest voter turnout of 44%. Click here to see voter turnout data by county.

The Mountain and Libertarian parties nominate their candidates by convention. They have until Aug. 1 to notify the Secretary of State’s Office who their nominees for the General Election are.

The General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Anyone who needs to register to vote ahead of the General Election, apply for an absentee ballot or change their address can do so here.