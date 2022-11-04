PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — When voters head to the polls in Barbour County, they won’t have a lot of decisions to make.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

The State Senate and House of Delegates districts that cover Barbour County are uncontested in this election.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, Republican Laurie Austin and Independent Heather Wilmoth are vying for County Clerk. The Circuit Clerk and County Commissioner races are uncontested.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot: