PHILIPPI, W.Va. – When Barbour County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

West Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates races in the county are uncontested. There are also no major contested local races on the Democrat ticket.

Republican voters do have choices to make in the County Commissioner and County Clerk races. For County Commissioner, incumbent Susie Cvechko is challenged by Gregory Murphy and Jedd Schola. Jennifer Whetzel and Laurie Austin are running for County Clerk.

All Barbour County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbents Joanne McConnell, David Everson and Ron Phillips are challenged by Kira Randolph, Michelle Denison and Rebecca Shumway. Three seats are up for grabs.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.