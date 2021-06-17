City of Clarksburg holding vote recount after recent municipal election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Votes from Clarksburg’s recent municipal election are being recounted.

Throughout the day on Thursday, city officials have been recounting the votes, after city council candidate Brett Imperial filed for a recount last week.

Imperial lost that election by 35 votes.

Four other council candidates, Wayne Worth, Jim Malfregeot, Jerry Riffle and Will Hyman, were elected by voters.

Elsewhere, Albert Cox and Paul Howe III were elected to the Clarksburg Water Board.

12 News will provide the updated results when they are available.