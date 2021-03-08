City of Morgantown seeking additional poll workers for upcoming 2021 Municipal Election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown City Clerk’s office is seeking poll workers for the upcoming Municipal Election Day on April 27, 2021.

Poll workers must be registered to vote and will undergo training. Poll workers will receive $50 for attending the training and $150 for working on Election Day.

Election workers are key to providing a smooth voting process for residents and maintaining the integrity of elections. Prior experience is not required, just a commitment of citizens to participate.

If you are interested in being a poll worker in the city’s municipal election, you can apply by filling out the online Poll Worker application, or by contacting the City Clerk’s office by phone at (304) 284-7434 or via email at cwade@morgantownwv.gov.

The deadline to apply is 5:30 p.m. on March 29.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit the city’s election webpage.