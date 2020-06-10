County Clerk Susan Thomas wins Democratic primary for Harrison County Commission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After a long night of waiting, Harrison County finally saw election results at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the biggest reveals was that current county clerk Susan Thomas upset incumbent Ron Watson in the Democratic race for a seat on Harrison County Commission.

Thomas said that she looks forward to running another campaign leading up to the general election in November and is still in shock at the events of the primary.

“Right now I’m a little overwhelmed. I don’t know what to think, to be perfectly honest with you. I’m excited and happy that it went like it did, but I don’t really know what to say, said Thomas.

Election results were delayed due to over voting and discrepancies in mail in ballots.

Full election coverage can be found here.