Current U.S. Reps. Carol Miller & David McKinley announce plans to run in WV’s new congressional districts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the West Virginia State Legislature approved a new congressional district map, Thursday, splitting the state into northern and southern districts, two of the state’s three incumbent representatives have announced plans to run for re-election.

Republican Congressman David McKinley, who currently represents the state’s First Congressional district, issued a statement Thursday afternoon that he intends to run for re-election in the newly-created Second Congressional District.

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV)

It is an honor to serve the First District of West Virginia. As a seventh-generation West Virginian, I care deeply about the people who live here and have worked hard to give them a brighter future. From serving in Congress and the West Virginia Legislature to building the Republican Party as Chairman of the WVGOP to growing a business from scratch, creating thousands of jobs and investing in our community — I’ve always put West Virginia first. Our work is not done. That’s why I will be running in the new Second District. The people of the new Second District deserve a Congressman who delivers results, not just rhetoric. They deserve a conservative fighter who is looking out for them, not their own interests. My record proves I have done that. We’ve delivered for coal miners, veterans, working families and communities across the state. We’ve supported President Trump and his agenda and consistently fought for conservative policies to make America stronger. We’ve earned leadership positions that benefit West Virginia. Now more than ever, the future of West Virginia and America are at stake. Mary and I have criss-crossed the state listening to people, and bringing those ideas and values back to Washington. We hope the voters of the new Second District will give us the opportunity to continue this fight.

Thank you for your continued support. U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1st District

Meanwhile, fellow Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller, who currently represents the state’s Third Congressional District, announced that she plans to run for re-election in what will be the First Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-3rd Dist.

“As a business owner, bison farmer, mother, and grandmother, I understand the challenges West Virginia families face. I look forward to continuing to work to bring more opportunity, investment, and good-paying jobs to the Mountain State.” U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-2nd District

Congressman Alex Mooney, a Republican, who currently represents West Virginia’s Second Congressional district has not yet made his intentions public.