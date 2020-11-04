Sponsored by Colombo Law

David McKinley wins northern West Virginia district

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. David McKinley has won a sixth term.

McKinley defeated Democrat Natalie Cline. McKinley has represented his northern West Virginia district since 2011.

The 73-year-old McKinley has touted his background as a professional engineer and a seventh-generation West Virginian, as well as efforts to help small businesses and rural communities and protect health care for state residents, especially veterans.

According to campaign finance records, McKinley outraised Cline by a 13-to-1 margin. 

