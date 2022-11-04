WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Doddridge County voters will have several decisions to make in the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

In the 2nd State Senate district race, incumbent Republican Charles Clements is being challenged by Democrat Eric Hayhurst, a Monongalia County attorney. The House of Delegates race in the county is uncontested.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, Republican Shawn Glaspell, the incumbent County Commission President, is looking to hold onto his seat against Democrat Cindy Welch.

Due a ballot error in the May election, the non-partisan county Board of Education race is being run again. Three members will be elected, but the decision to be made is in the Beech District between incumbent Chad Evans and challenger Bonnie Davis.

Voters will also be asked to decide the fate of a Board of Education levy for the county.

The Circuit Clerk and County Clerk races are uncontested.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot: