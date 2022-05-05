WEST UNION, W.Va. – When Doddridge County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Incumbent Republican Del. David Kelly is challenged by Dave Shelton in the race for the new West Virginia House of Delegates 8th District.

There are no major contested local races on the Democrat ticket.

Republican voters do have choices to make in the County Commissioner race. For County Commissioner, incumbent Shawn Glaspell is challenged by Jerry Braun.

All Doddridge County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education and Magistrate races. For Board of Education, incumbents Denver Burnside and Laura Cottrill are unopposed, while fellow incumbent Chad Evans is being challenged by Bonnie Davis.

For the unexpired Division 1 Magistrate seat Trevor McKinney, Brenda Underwood and DeeDee Nicholson are all running.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.