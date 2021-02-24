Early voting begins for Elkins government referenda

ELKINS, W.Va. – Early voting is already underway on a series of proposals to change their city government.

Residents of Elkins can turn out to City Hall for the rest of the week to vote early on a series of referenda on what they might want the city government to look like.

It’s the latest step taken by the city government to update the city charter after it sat unchanged for decades.

City officials said the turnout is already setting records.

“Combined with the absentee ballots that have been issued and the early voting, we’re already above the total number of votes that we had in 2017,” said City Clerk Jessica Sutton.

Those who miss early voting can still cast a ballot on Tuesday, March 2 at their city precinct polling places from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.