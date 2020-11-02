Election candidates visit Fairmont on Monday before the general election

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Democratic candidates and representatives were in Fairmont Monday before election day in an attempt to rally residents and encourage them to vote on Tuesday.

Representatives running for state, senate, Marion County delegates and commission positions were present at the event held outside the United Mine Workers of America building on Country Club Road.

Speakers at the event included Ben Salango, Natalie Tenant, Senator Joe Manchin, and Mike Caputo.

Manchin said there are good people on both sides of this election from federal to local positions, but people need to get to the polls, listen to their hearts, and vote for who they believe will address to what they want to see in the future.

The polls in Marion county will be open 6:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Tuesday November 3.