Breaking News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary Results

Election results are in for Taylor County

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In Taylor County the Sheriff and county commissioner is running for re-election along with some city races of note in Grafton.

Due to the pandemic, no one was allowed inside of the courthouse except employees. A few locals and candidates drove and walked by the courthouse as officials posted updates on the board out front.

The winners for Tuesday’s election goes as follows:

  • County Commissioner: Orville Wright
  • Sheriff: Terry Austin
  • Board of Education: John Taylor and Melissa Knotts
  • City Council- First Ward: Phil McDaniel
  • City Council- At Large: Earl Bartlett

For full election results, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories