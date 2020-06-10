Election results are in for Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In Taylor County the Sheriff and county commissioner is running for re-election along with some city races of note in Grafton.
Due to the pandemic, no one was allowed inside of the courthouse except employees. A few locals and candidates drove and walked by the courthouse as officials posted updates on the board out front.
The winners for Tuesday’s election goes as follows:
- County Commissioner: Orville Wright
- Sheriff: Terry Austin
- Board of Education: John Taylor and Melissa Knotts
- City Council- First Ward: Phil McDaniel
- City Council- At Large: Earl Bartlett
