Election results are in for Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In Taylor County the Sheriff and county commissioner is running for re-election along with some city races of note in Grafton.

Due to the pandemic, no one was allowed inside of the courthouse except employees. A few locals and candidates drove and walked by the courthouse as officials posted updates on the board out front.

The winners for Tuesday’s election goes as follows:

County Commissioner: Orville Wright

Sheriff: Terry Austin

Board of Education: John Taylor and Melissa Knotts

City Council- First Ward: Phil McDaniel

City Council- At Large: Earl Bartlett

