Elkins looking for poll workers for upcoming municipal election

ELKINS, W.Va. – One area city is looking for some help for its last election under its present charter.

Elkins officials are planning for its final municipal election to be held in early March, and they need poll workers for the job.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in the city elections can serve in the position.

City Clerk Jessica Sutton said it’s great chance for people to see government in action.

“It’s really one day out of the year where people can be civically engaged. They may not otherwise have the time ore the interest but this is a way to see how the process works and understand everyone’s voting rights and how votes are counted.”

Voters will elect half of the city council and the city’s mayor, as well as decide on a handful of referenda on possible further changes to the city’s governing charter.

Poll workers are paid, but must attend a training session before the election. Anyone interested should contact Sutton at Elkins City Hall by the end of next week.

The number there is (304) 636-1414.