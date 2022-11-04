GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — In Gilmer County, voters will be mainly focused on the state and federal levels of government during the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new first U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Carol Miller, a Republican; Democrat challenger Lacy Watson, from Bluefield; and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer, of Monroe County.

In the 12th State Senate district race, Republican Ben Queen, who currently serves in the House of Delegates out of Harrison County, is facing off against Libertarian Austin Lynch, also of Harrison County, to take over the seat held by Democrat Mike Romano, who is running for Harrison County Commissioner instead.

After the redistricting process, Gilmer County is now broken into two House of Delegates districts. In the 62nd District, incumbent House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Republican is challenged by ACT Party member Laura McGinnis. In the 63rd District, two newcomers, Republican Lori Cowger Dittman, of Gassaway, and Democrat Kevin Carpenter, of Sutton, are both vying for office.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, in the County Commission race, Republican Douglas Cottrill and Democrat Jacqueline Hashman are both looking to fill incumbent John Bennett’s seat.

The Circuit Clerk and County Clerk races are both uncontested.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot: