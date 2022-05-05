GLENVILLE, W.Va. – When Gilmer County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in November for the state’s new 1st Congressional District. Incumbent 3rd District Rep. Carol Miller is challenged by four newcomers.

Also on the Republican side, two Braxton County residents, Duane Williams and Lori Dittman are running for the nomination for the new 63rd West Virginia House of Delegates District.

There are no major contested county level races on the Republican ticket.

Democrat voters do have choices to make in the County Commissioner race. Five newcomers, Jacqueline Hashman, Darrel Ramsey, Dennis Fitzpatrick, Norman Anderson and Jeff Campbell, are all running for the nomination.

All Gilmer County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race, as well as voting on two levies. Four seats are up for grabs on the Board of Education. Incumbents Hilary Miller and Jason Barr are challenged by Josh Sponaugle, Stephen Holloway, Joy Wine, Cody Moore, Connie Townsend, David Dennison, Brett Chapman and Megan McKnight.

All voters will also be deciding the fate of a Board of Education levy, as well as a levy that helps to fund the Gilmer County Public Library, Board of Health, Extension Service, Senior Citizens and Parks and Recreation.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.