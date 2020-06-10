Breaking News
Gilmer County Primary Election results are officially in

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County Primary Election results are in and some resulted in a tight race.

In division 2 for the Magistrate, Berk Reed took the win over Jeff Miller with 72.6% of the vote.

Colin Hartshorn and Tom Minney have each taken their spot on the Board of Education, with a difference of three votes between the two.

“I’ve been in the school system for 30-something year. I’ve been a teacher, principal, superintendent three or four times. And bus driver, coach. And I thought I could do a lot to help improve the school system in Gilmer County,” said Minney.

“I’ve got grandkids coming up in the school. I drove school bus for 30 years here in the county. And I think that we have a special school – it is small in the state, but I think we can have a model school here,” said Heartshorn.

On the Democratic ticket, Larry Gerwig has won the nomination for the county commission in a tight race against Brian Kennedy by taking nine more votes, while John Moss is the nominee for Sheriff, getting 51% of the vote.

For full election results, click here.

