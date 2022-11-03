CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Citizens in Harrison County will be some of the busier voters in north central West Virginia in the November General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

Republican Ben Queen, who currently serves in the West Virginia House of Delegates is running for a seat in the State Senate against Libertarian Austin Lynch.

When it comes to the House of Delegates, redistricting has switched Harrison County from one four-person district to four one-person districts. In the 69th District, Republican Keith Marple, who is a former Harrison County Magistrate, defeated incumbent Danny Hamrick in the Primary and will face off against former Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson, a Democrat.

In the 70th District, Republican Mickey Petitto and Democrat Ryan Deems are squaring off for the seat.

The 71st District race sees incumbent Laura Kimble, a Republican, facing Democrat Rob Garcia, while in the 72nd District, another Republican incumbent, Clay Riley is challenged by Democrat Derek McIntyre.

On the county ticket, all races are contested. Incumbent Circuit Clerk Albert Marano is facing off against Republican Garth Beck, while in the race for County Commissioner, long-time State Senator Mike Romano, a Democrat, is going up against incumbent Commissioner David Hinkle, a Republican. For County Clerk, John Spires, a Republican who currently has the position is being challenged by long-time Clarksburg City Clerk Annette Wright.