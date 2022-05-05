CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When Harrison County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

The West Virginia House of Delegates also has new districts and that is very evident in Harrison County, where four seats used to be in one district, but are now broken up into four separate districts. In the 69th District, long-time County Commissioner Ron Watson is unopposed on the Democrat ticket, while incumbent Danny Hamrick is challenged by former Magistrate Keith Marple, on the Republican side. In the 70th District, former delegate Ron Fragale is running against Ryan Deems, on the Democratic ballot, while Clarksburg Water Board member Paul Howe, former county commission candidate Mickey Petitto, Tyler Hart and Bryan Payne are all vying for the Republican nomination. In the 71st District, Democrats Rob Garcia and Justin Lung are facing off, while incumbent Laura Kimble is being challenged by Ben Hanlan on the the Republican side. The 72nd District is uncontested on both sides of the ballot.

There are no major contested partisan races on the county level.

All Harrison County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbent Frank Devono, Jr. is being challenged by Mary Frances Beto-Smith, Louis Iquinto, Barbara Owens, Tom Tucker, Michelle Kretchmar and Jo Plybon. Three seats are up for grabs.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.