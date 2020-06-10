Harrison County election results come in after initial issues with absentee ballots

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After a long night of waiting, election results were revealed at the Harrison County Courthouse at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The counting process was delayed due to some issues with absentee ballots.

“You have to go through some of the ballots. There were over-votes and marks made where they shouldn’t have been made and they had to go through and those had to be recreated and it takes time and we wanted to make sure we did it right,” said county clerk Susan Thomas, who also won the Democratic race for Harrison County Commission, defeating incumbent Ron Watson.

Once some hopefuls found out they had won for their parties, they already began to plan to gather votes for the general election in the coming months.

“The plans going forward are to get to work tomorrow and lets look forward to November and bringing home a victory for the citizens of Harrison and Taylor counties,” said Josh Maxwell, winner of the Democratic race for House of Delegates for the 48th district.

Others are looking for ways to navigate campaigning in the wake of COVID-19.

“Hopefully we’re back to some sort of normal when it comes August, September, October and closer to the election, but right now just trying to fulfill the official capacity as we return to this new kind of normal,” said Delegate Ben Queen, who just won his third primary election as a Republican representing the 48th district.

WBOY has a full list of election results available here.