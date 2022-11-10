CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018’s spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.

The U.S. Elections Project estimated a turnout rate of 46.9% for the General Election on Nov. 8.

That turnout rate is fairly on-par with typical Midterm Election turnout rates in the United States, with 36.7% in 2014, 41% in 2010, and 40.4% in 2006, according to Statista.



Overall, there were 491,617 ballots cast in West Virginia out of the state’s 1,153,100 registered voters, meaning the state saw 42.63% voter turnout, according to the West Virginia Department of State’s website.

Here is how the voter turnout was for the 2022 midterm elections in each north central West Virginia county:

County Name Total Registered Voters Ballots Cast Voter Turnout Barbour 9,543 4,057 42.51% Doddridge 4,319 2,097 48.55% Gilmer 3,689 1,771 48.01% Harrison 44,021 18,896 42.92% Lewis 10,236 4,526 44.22% Marion 36,396 16,240 44.62% Monongalia 61,806 26,742 43.27% Preston 19,330 9,250 47.85% Randolph 17,153 7,887 45.98% Ritchie 5,820 2,684 46.12% Taylor 10,055 4,534 45.09% Tucker 5,042 2,736 54.26% Upshur 14,200 6,441 45.36% Webster 4,958 2,021 40.76% Created using data from the West Virginia State Department of State.

Tucker County saw a voter turnout that was about 10 percentage points higher than the rest of the state. Voters in the county opted not to pass a controversial ambulance levy, which would have lasted for four years and would have been capped at $401,000 each year.

The Tucker County Ambulance Authority’s stated goal with the levy was to keep two ambulance houses that are fully staffed around the clock to help it better serve its 420 square miles of territory.

A similar levy was proposed and also failed to pass in May.