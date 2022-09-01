CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — September is recognized as National Voter Registration Month by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in an effort to encourage eligible voters to register to vote or update their voter registration information.

This year, West Virginians have until Oct. 18 to register to vote if they want to participate in the Nov. 8 General Election. If you’re not sure where your polling place is this year, you can check on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

How do I register to vote?

The easiest way to register to vote or change your address is online. Just make sure you have your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card on hand, find your Social Security card if you don’t have the last four digits memorized, and fill out this form.

Those without a West Virginia driver’s license or ID card and the last four digits of their Social Security Number may not register to vote online but can register to vote by printing and filling out an application, signing it and then delivering it to your county clerk by mail or in person. Click here to find out where your county clerk is located.

What if I’m not 18 yet?

Anyone who is 17 years old, but who will turn 18 by the General Election can register to vote in that election.

How do I update my voter registration?

If you’ve moved, or something has happened to make your voter registration “inactive”, then you might need to update your voter registration before the General Election. Click here to check your voter registration to make sure the address is correct and still active.

If your voter registration is marked inactive or your address is no longer correct, follow the same steps as if you were registering to vote for the first time:

Fill out the online form if you have your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card on hand and know the last four digits of your Social Security Number, or register by printing and filling out an application, signing it and then delivering it to your county clerk by mail or in person. Click here to find out where your county clerk is located.

Have to go to the DMV?

If you have to make a trip to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles anyway, you can register to vote or change your address while you’re there. Clerks will often ask you while you’re there if you’d like to register to vote or update your registration. If they don’t ask you, ask them before you go. They’ll hand you a card to fill out and sign.