CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.

Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia, by county:

Monongalia County

County Election Center (Mountaineer Mall) – 5000 Greenbag Rd., Morgantown Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 5000 Greenbag Rd., Morgantown Mason-Dixon Historical Park – 79 Buckeye Rd., Core Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 79 Buckeye Rd., Core Pierpont Landing (Former Urse Dodge location) – 2000 Mid-Atlantic Dr., Morgantown Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harrison County

Harrison County Courthouse in the Voter Registration Office – 301 W Main St., Clarksburg Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 301 W Main St., Clarksburg Rose Bud Plaza beside Family Dollar – 505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 505 Rosebud Ave., Clarksburg The Marketplace at Charles Pointe, where the farmer’s market is – 600 Marketplace Ave. Suite 350, Bridgeport Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marion County

County Courthouse Annex / J. Harper Meredith Building – 200 Jackson St., Fairmont Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 200 Jackson St., Fairmont White Hall Public Safety Building, in the Tygart Valley Mall, next to the Tygart Valley Cinema Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Farmington Community Building, behind Manchin Clinic – 1013 Main St., Farmington Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Barbour County

Barbour County Courthouse – 26 North Main St, Philippi Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Braxton County

Old Fisher Auto Parts Building – 309 Main St., Sutton Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Doddridge County

Doddridge County Courthouse – 108 Court Street, Suite 1, West Union Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gilmer County

Gilmer County Courthouse – 10 Howard Street, Glenville Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lewis County

Lewis County Courthouse – 110 Center Avenue, Weston Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pocahontas County

Pocahontas County Courthouse – 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Preston County

Election Center – Kingwood Shopping Plaza – Corner Mall, 157 Plaza Ct., Kingwood Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Randolph County

Wees Annex – 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 32 Randolph Ave., Elkins Russell Memorial Public Library – 10038 Seneca Trail, Mill Creek Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ritchie County

Ritchie County Courthouse – 115 E. Main St., Harrisville Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Taylor County

Taylor County Courthouse – 214 W Main St., Grafton Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– 214 W Main St., Grafton Taylor County Senior Center – 52 Trap Springs Rd., Grafton Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tucker County

Tucker County Courthouse Annex – 211 1st St., Suite 204, Parsons Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Upshur County

Upshur County Courthouse – 40 W. Main Street, Buckhannon Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Webster County

Webster County Courthouse – 2 Court Square, Webster Springs Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wetzel County

Wetzel County Courthouse – 200 Main Street, New Martinsville Monday-Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To help you prepare to vote, West Virginia has a voter map available where you can type in your address to get a look at your sample ballot: