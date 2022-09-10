Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100.

Incumbents are marked with: (i)

The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and goes through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

For information on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, where the closest polling place is, and more, go to the GoVoteWV website by clicking here.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of who is running for elected positions in the state.

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)

NameParty
Carol Miller (i)Republican
Mr. Lacy WatsonDemocrat
Belinda Fox-SpencerIndependent

Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)

NameParty
Alex Mooney (i)Republican
Barry Lee WendellDemocrat

State Senate

To know what district you are in, click here.

Senatorial District 1 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall (Part))

NameParty
Laura Wakim ChapmanRepublican
Randy SwartzmillerDemocrat

Senatorial District 2 (Marshall (Part), Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Marion (Part), Monongalia (Part))

NameParty
Charles Clements (i)Republican
Eric M. HayhurstDemocrat

Senatorial District 3 (Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt)

NameParty
Michael Azinger (i)Republican
Jody MurphyDemocrat

Senatorial District 4 (Mason, Jackson (Part), Putnam (Part), Cabell (Part))

NameParty
Eric J. Tarr (i)Republican

Senatorial District 5 (Cabell (Part), Wayne (Part))

NameParty
Melissa ClarkRepublican
Mike Woelfel (i)Democrat

Senatorial District 6 (Wayne (Part), Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)

NameParty
Mark R. Maynard (i)Republican
Tiffany CleminsDemocrat

Senatorial District 7 (Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha (Part))

NameParty
Mike StuartRepublican
Ron Stollings (i)Democrat

Senatorial District 8 (Kanawha (Part), Putnam (Part), Jackson (Part), Roane, Clay)

NameParty
Mark HuntRepublican
Richard Lindsay (i)Democrat

Senatorial District 9 (Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette (Part))

NameParty
Rollan Roberts (i)Republican
Kari WoodsonLibertarian

Senatorial District 10 (Nicholas, Fayette (Part), Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe)

NameParty
Vince DeedsRepublican
Stephen Baldwin (i)Democrat
Harry “Lee” ForbesIndependent
Aaron RansomIndependent

Senatorial District 11 (Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Barbour)

NameParty
Bill Hamilton (i)Republican

Senatorial District 12 (Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor)

NameParty
Ben QueenRepublican
Austin LynchLibertarian

Senatorial District 13 (Monongalia (Part), Marion (Part))

NameParty
Mike OliverioRepublican
Barbara Evans FleischauerDemocrat

Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)

NameParty
Jay TaylorRepublican
Amanda Jo PitzerDemocrat

Senatorial District 15 (Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley (Part))

NameParty
Charles S. Trump IV (i)Republican
Robin MillsUpwising WV

Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)

NameParty
Jason BarrettRepublican
Hannah N. GeffertDemocrat

Senatorial District 17 (Kanawha (Part))

NameParty
Tom Takubo (i)Republican
Samuel “Sam” WoodDemocrat

House of Delegates

To see your new House of Delegates district, click here. For more races on the ballot, click on your specific county.

Barbour County

House of Delegates (District 68)

NameParty
Chris Phillips (i)Republican

Berkeley County

House of Delegates (District 90)

NameParty
George MillerRepublican

House of Delegates (District 91)

NameParty
Don Forsht (i)Republican
S. Marshall WilsonACT

House of Delegates (District 92)

NameParty
Michael HiteRepublican

House of Delegates (District 93)

NameParty
Michael HornbyRepublican
Z. LansdowneDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 94)

NameParty
Larry D. KumpRepublican

House of Delegates (District 95)

NameParty
Charles “Chuck” Horst, Sr. (i)Republican
Debi CarrollDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 96)

NameParty
Eric L. Householder (i)Republican
Ronald WengerDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 97)

NameParty
John Hardy (i)Republican
Philip WennerDemocrat

Boone County

House of Delegates (District 31)

NameParty
Margitta Mazzocchi (i)Republican
Kenneth Ray WilsonDemocrat
Brannon D. AkersIndependent

House of Delegates (District 32)

NameParty
Josh Holstein (i)Republican
Rodney A. MillerDemocrat

Braxton County

House of Delegates (District 63)

NameParty
Lori Cowger DittmanRepublican
Kevin CarpenterDemocrat

Brooke County

House of Delegates (District 1)

NameParty
Pat McGeehan (i)Republican
Jack WoodDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

NameParty
Mark Zatezalo (i)Republican
Ronnie D. JonesDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 3)

NameParty
Jimmy WillisRepublican
Phillip W. Diserio (i)Democrat

Cabell County

House of Delegates (District 22)

NameParty
Daniel Linville (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 23)

NameParty
Evan Worrell (i)Republican
Karen NanceDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 24)

NameParty
Patrick LucasRepublican
Ally LaymanDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 25)

NameParty
Sean Hornbuckle (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 26)

NameParty
Matthew Rohrbach (i)Republican
Sydnee Smirl McElroyDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 27)

NameParty
Jeff MaynardRepublican
Ric Griffith (i)Democrat

Calhoun County

House of Delegates (District 62)

NameParty
Roger Hanshaw (i)Republican
Laura McGinnisACT

Clay County

House of Delegates (District 62)

NameParty
Roger Hanshaw (i)Republican
Laura McGinnisACT

Doddridge County

House of Delegates (District 8)

NameParty
David L. Kelly (i)Republican

Fayette County

House of Delegates (District 45)

NameParty
Eric BrooksRepublican
Christian MartineDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 50)

NameParty
Austin Haynes (i)Republican
David “Elliott” PrittDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 51)

NameParty
Tom Fast (i)Republican
Gabe PeñaDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 52)

NameParty
Greg HendricksRepublican
Larry L. Rowe (i)Democrat

Gilmer County

House of Delegates (District 62)

NameParty
Roger Hanshaw (i)Republican
Laura McGinnisACT

House of Delegates (District 63)

NameParty
Lori Cowger DittmanRepublican
Kevin CarpenterDemocrat

Grant County

House of Delegates (District 85)

NameParty
John Paul Hott II (i)Republican

Greenbrier County

House of Delegates (District 46)

NameParty
Mike HonakerRepublican
Paul S. DetchDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 47)

NameParty
Todd Longanacre (i)Republican
Heather HillDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 48)

NameParty
Caleb L. Hanna (i)Republican
Eric Henson SebertDemocrat

Hampshire County

House of Delegates (District 88)

NameParty
Rick HillenbrandRepublican

House of Delegates (District 89)

NameParty
Darren J. ThorneRepublican
Robert B. WolfordIndependent

Hancock County

House of Delegates (District 1)

NameParty
Pat McGeehan (i)Republican
Jack WoodDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

NameParty
Mark Zatezalo (i)Republican
Ronnie D. JonesDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

Hardy County

NameParty
Bryan C. Ward (i)Republican
Jameson Paul FreemanDemocrat

Harrison County

House of Delegates (District 69)

NameParty
Keith MarpleRepublican
Ron WatsonDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 70)

NameParty
Mickey PetittoRepublican
Ryan DeemsDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 71)

NameParty
Laura Kimble (i)Republican
Robert “Rob” GarciaDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 72)

NameParty
Clay Riley (i)Republican
Derek McIntyreDemocrat

Jackson County

House of Delegates (District 16)

NameParty
Steve Westfall (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 17)

NameParty
Jonathan Adam Pinson (i)Republican

Jefferson County

House of Delegates (District 97)

NameParty
John Hardy (i)Republican
Philip WennerDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 98)

NameParty
Paul Espinosa (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 99)

NameParty
Wayne Clark (i)Republican
Debra CornwellDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 100)

NameParty
William “Bill” RidenourRepublican
Susan BenzingerDemocrat

Kanawha County

House of Delegates (District 52)

NameParty
Greg HendricksRepublican
Larry L. Rowe (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 53)

NameParty
Chris Pritt (i)Republican
Wayne CrozierDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 54)

NameParty
John LuoniRepublican
Mike Pushkin (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 55)

NameParty
Moore Capito (i)Republican
Greg ChildressDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 56)

NameParty
Andrew G. AndersonRepublican
Kayla Young (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 57)

NameParty
Ernest Blevins (i)Republican
Doug Skaff, Jr. (i)Democrat
E.C. “Bud” AndersonMountain

House of Delegates (District 58)

NameParty
Walter HallRepublican
Dakota James BuckleyDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 59)

NameParty
Andy ShamblinRepublican
Rusty WilliamsDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 60)

NameParty
Dana Ferrell (i)Republican
David “Woody” HolmesDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 61)

NameParty
Warren Dean Jeffries (i)Republican

Lewis County

House of Delegates (District 64)

NameParty
Adam Burkhammer (i)Republican
John CliseDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 69)

NameParty
Keith MarpleRepublican
Ron WatsonDemocrat

Lincoln County

House of Delegates (District 30)

NameParty
David “Flimsy” AdkinsRepublican
Deidra RobertsDemocrat

Logan County

House of Delegates (District 31)

NameParty
Margitta Mazzocchi (i)Republican
Kenneth Ray WilsonDemocrat
Brannon D. AkersIndependent

House of Delegates (District 33)

NameParty
Jordan Bridges (i)Republican
George HowesDemocrat

Marion County

House of Delegates (District 73)

NameParty
Amy Summers (i)Republican
Mike ManypennyDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 74)

NameParty
Mike DeVaultRepublican
John “Johnboy” PalmerDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 75)

NameParty
Phil Mallow (i)Republican
Stephanie Spears TomanaDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 76)

NameParty
Jon DoddsRepublican
Joey Garcia (i)Democrat

Marshall County

House of Delegates (District 6)

NameParty
Charlie Reynolds (i)Republican
Reva YostDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 7)

NameParty
Charles R. Sheedy, Sr.Republican
Lisa Zukoff (i)Democrat
Dylan ParsonsMountain

Mason County

House of Delegates (District 17)

NameParty
Jonathan Adam Pinson (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 18)

NameParty
Jim ButlerRepublican

Mercer County

House of Delegates (District 37)

NameParty
Marty Gearheart (i)Republican
Skip CraneDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 38)

NameParty
Joe C. Ellington, Jr. (i)Republican
Tina RussellDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 39)

NameParty
Doug Smith (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

NameParty
Jordan Maynor (i)Republican

Mineral County

House of Delegates (District 87)

NameParty
Gary Howell (i)Republican
David BodenDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 88)

NameParty
Rick HillenbrandRepublican

Mingo County

House of Delegates (District 29)

NameParty
Henry Corbett DillonRepublican
David ThompsonDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 34)

NameParty
Mark Dean (i)Republican
Mark ColegroveDemocrat

Monongalia County

House of Delegates (District 77)

NameParty
Joe Statler (i)Republican
Ben SwansonDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 78)

NameParty
Geno ChiarelliRepublican
Jeffrey A. BudkeyDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 79)

NameParty
Zach LemaireRepublican
Evan Hansen (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 80)

NameParty
Justin WhiteRepublican
John Williams (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 81)

NameParty
Steven HarrisRepublican
Danielle Walker (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 82)

NameParty
Debbie WarnerRepublican
Katie FallonDemocrat

Monroe County

House of Delegates (District 40)

NameParty
Roy G. Cooper (i)Republican
Becky CrabtreeDemocrat
Jonathan FainLibertarian

House of Delegates (District 47)

NameParty
Todd Longanacre (i)Republican
Heather HillDemocrat

Morgan County

House of Delegates (District 89)

NameParty
Darren J. ThorneRepublican
Robert B. WolfordIndependent

House of Delegates (District 90)

NameParty
George MillerRepublican

McDowell County

House of Delegates (District 34)

NameParty
Mark Dean (i)Republican
Mark ColegroveDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 36)

NameParty
Anita HallRepublican
Ed Evans (i)Democrat

Nicholas County

House of Delegates (District 48)

NameParty
Caleb L. Hanna (i)Republican
Eric Henson SebertDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 49)

NameParty
Heather Tully (i)Republican

Ohio County

House of Delegates (District 3)

NameParty
Jimmy WillisRepublican
Phillip W. Diserio (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 4)

NameParty
Erikka Storch (i)Republican
Teresa TorisevaDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 5)

NameParty
Brooke E. McardleRepublican
Shawn Fluharty (i)Democrat

Pendleton County

House of Delegates (District 67)

NameParty
Elias Coop-GonzalezRepublican
Cody H. Thompson (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

NameParty
Bryan C. Ward (i)Republican
Jameson Paul FreemanDemocrat

Pleasants County

House of Delegates (District 9)

NameParty
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i)Republican

Pocahontas County

House of Delegates (District 46)

NameParty
Mike HonakerRepublican
Paul S. DetchDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 66)

NameParty
William “Ty” Nestor (i)Republican
Robert “Bob” SheetsDemocrat

Preston County

House of Delegates (District 83)

NameParty
George StreetRepublican
JR WolfeDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 84)

NameParty
D. R. “Buck” Jennings (i)Republican
Lisa HyreDemocrat

Putnam County

House of Delegates (District 18)

NameParty
Jim ButlerRepublican

House of Delegates (District 19)

NameParty
Kathie Hess Crouse (i)Republican
Seth KingDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 20)

NameParty
Geoff Foster (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 21)

NameParty
Jarred CannonRepublican
Theresa “Tess” JacksonDemocrat

Raleigh County

House of Delegates (District 41)

NameParty
Jordan Maynor (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 42)

NameParty
Brandon Steele (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 43)

NameParty
Christopher W. ToneyRepublican
Joanna VanceDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 44)

NameParty
Todd A. KirbyRepublican
Tony O. MartinDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 45)

NameParty
Eric BrooksRepublican
Christian MartineDemocrat

Randolph County

House of Delegates (District 66)

NameParty
William “Ty” Nestor (i)Republican
Robert “Bob” SheetsDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 67)

NameParty
Elias Coop-GonzalezRepublican
Cody H. Thompson (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 9)

Ritchie County

NameParty
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i)Republican

Roane County

House of Delegates (District 15)

NameParty
Riley Keaton (i)Republican
Chuck ConnerDemocrat

Summers County

House of Delegates (District 40)

NameParty
Roy G. Cooper (i)Republican
Becky CrabtreeDemocrat
Jonathan FainLibertarian

House of Delegates (District 41)

NameParty
Jordan Maynor (i)Republican

Taylor County

House of Delegates (District 73)

NameParty
Amy Summers (i)Republican
Mike ManypennyDemocrat

Tucker County

House of Delegates (District 85)

NameParty
John Paul Hott II (i)Republican

Tyler County

House of Delegates (District 8)

NameParty
David L. Kelly (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 9)

NameParty
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i)Republican

Upshur County

House of Delegates (District 64)

NameParty
Adam Burkhammer (i)Republican
John CliseDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 65)

NameParty
Carl “Robbie” Martin (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 68)

NameParty
Chris Phillips (i)Republican

Wayne County

House of Delegates (District 27)

NameParty
Jeff MaynardRepublican
Ric Griffith (i)Democrat

House of Delegates (District 28)

NameParty
Mark A. RossRepublican

House of Delegates (District 29)

NameParty
Henry Corbett DillonRepublican
David ThompsonDemocrat

Webster County

House of Delegates (District 48)

NameParty
Caleb L. Hanna (i)Republican
Eric Henson SebertDemocrat

Wetzel County

House of Delegates (District 7)

NameParty
Charles R. Sheedy, Sr.Republican
Lisa Zukoff (i)Democrat
Dylan ParsonsMountain

House of Delegates (District 8)

NameParty
David L. Kelly (i)Republican

House of Delegates (District 72)

NameParty
Clay Riley (i)Republican
Derek McIntyreDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 77)

NameParty
Joe Statler (i)Republican
Ben SwansonDemocrat

Wirt County

House of Delegates (District 14)

NameParty
Dave FogginRepublican
Jim MarionDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 15)

NameParty
Riley Keaton (i)Republican
Chuck ConnerDemocrat

Wood County

House of Delegates (District 10)

NameParty
Bill Anderson (i)Republican
J. Morgan LeachDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 11)

NameParty
Bob FehrenbacherRepublican
Harry DeitzlerDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 12)

NameParty
Vernon Criss (i)Republican
Jonathan DefibaughDemocrat
Stephen Thomas SmithLibertarian

House of Delegates (District 13)

NameParty
Scot HeckertRepublican
Andrea “Red” GreerDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 14)

NameParty
Dave FogginRepublican
Jim MarionDemocrat

Wyoming County

House of Delegates (District 35)

NameParty
Adam VanceRepublican
Dewey HouckDemocrat

House of Delegates (District 43)

NameParty
Christopher W. ToneyRepublican
Joanna VanceDemocrat