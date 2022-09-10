A hand casting a vote in a ballot box for an election in the West Virginia, USA

Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100.

Incumbents are marked with: (i)

The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and goes through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

For information on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, where the closest polling place is, and more, go to the GoVoteWV website by clicking here.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of who is running for elected positions in the state.

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)

Name Party Carol Miller (i) Republican Mr. Lacy Watson Democrat Belinda Fox-Spencer Independent

Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)

Name Party Alex Mooney (i) Republican Barry Lee Wendell Democrat

State Senate

To know what district you are in, click here.

Senatorial District 1 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall (Part))

Name Party Laura Wakim Chapman Republican Randy Swartzmiller Democrat

Senatorial District 2 (Marshall (Part), Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Marion (Part), Monongalia (Part))

Name Party Charles Clements (i) Republican Eric M. Hayhurst Democrat

Senatorial District 3 (Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt)

Name Party Michael Azinger (i) Republican Jody Murphy Democrat

Senatorial District 4 (Mason, Jackson (Part), Putnam (Part), Cabell (Part))

Name Party Eric J. Tarr (i) Republican

Senatorial District 5 (Cabell (Part), Wayne (Part))

Name Party Melissa Clark Republican Mike Woelfel (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 6 (Wayne (Part), Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)

Name Party Mark R. Maynard (i) Republican Tiffany Clemins Democrat

Senatorial District 7 (Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha (Part))

Name Party Mike Stuart Republican Ron Stollings (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 8 (Kanawha (Part), Putnam (Part), Jackson (Part), Roane, Clay)

Name Party Mark Hunt Republican Richard Lindsay (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 9 (Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette (Part))

Name Party Rollan Roberts (i) Republican Kari Woodson Libertarian

Senatorial District 10 (Nicholas, Fayette (Part), Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe)

Name Party Vince Deeds Republican Stephen Baldwin (i) Democrat Harry “Lee” Forbes Independent Aaron Ransom Independent

Senatorial District 11 (Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Barbour)

Name Party Bill Hamilton (i) Republican

Senatorial District 12 (Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor)

Name Party Ben Queen Republican Austin Lynch Libertarian

Senatorial District 13 (Monongalia (Part), Marion (Part))

Name Party Mike Oliverio Republican Barbara Evans Fleischauer Democrat

Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)

Name Party Jay Taylor Republican Amanda Jo Pitzer Democrat

Senatorial District 15 (Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley (Part))

Name Party Charles S. Trump IV (i) Republican Robin Mills Upwising WV

Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)

Name Party Jason Barrett Republican Hannah N. Geffert Democrat

Senatorial District 17 (Kanawha (Part))

Name Party Tom Takubo (i) Republican Samuel “Sam” Wood Democrat

House of Delegates

To see your new House of Delegates district, click here. For more races on the ballot, click on your specific county.

Barbour County

House of Delegates (District 68)

Name Party Chris Phillips (i) Republican

Berkeley County

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party George Miller Republican

House of Delegates (District 91)

Name Party Don Forsht (i) Republican S. Marshall Wilson ACT

House of Delegates (District 92)

Name Party Michael Hite Republican

House of Delegates (District 93)

Name Party Michael Hornby Republican Z. Lansdowne Democrat

House of Delegates (District 94)

Name Party Larry D. Kump Republican

House of Delegates (District 95)

Name Party Charles “Chuck” Horst, Sr. (i) Republican Debi Carroll Democrat

House of Delegates (District 96)

Name Party Eric L. Householder (i) Republican Ronald Wenger Democrat

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party John Hardy (i) Republican Philip Wenner Democrat

Boone County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party Margitta Mazzocchi (i) Republican Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat Brannon D. Akers Independent

House of Delegates (District 32)

Name Party Josh Holstein (i) Republican Rodney A. Miller Democrat

Braxton County

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name Party Lori Cowger Dittman Republican Kevin Carpenter Democrat

Brooke County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party Pat McGeehan (i) Republican Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party Mark Zatezalo (i) Republican Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party Jimmy Willis Republican Phillip W. Diserio (i) Democrat

Cabell County

House of Delegates (District 22)

Name Party Daniel Linville (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 23)

Name Party Evan Worrell (i) Republican Karen Nance Democrat

House of Delegates (District 24)

Name Party Patrick Lucas Republican Ally Layman Democrat

House of Delegates (District 25)

Name Party Sean Hornbuckle (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 26)

Name Party Matthew Rohrbach (i) Republican Sydnee Smirl McElroy Democrat

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party Jeff Maynard Republican Ric Griffith (i) Democrat

Calhoun County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican Laura McGinnis ACT

Clay County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican Laura McGinnis ACT

Doddridge County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly (i) Republican

Fayette County

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party Eric Brooks Republican Christian Martine Democrat

House of Delegates (District 50)

Name Party Austin Haynes (i) Republican David “Elliott” Pritt Democrat

House of Delegates (District 51)

Name Party Tom Fast (i) Republican Gabe Peña Democrat

House of Delegates (District 52)

Name Party Greg Hendricks Republican Larry L. Rowe (i) Democrat

Gilmer County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican Laura McGinnis ACT

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name Party Lori Cowger Dittman Republican Kevin Carpenter Democrat

Grant County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party John Paul Hott II (i) Republican

Greenbrier County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party Mike Honaker Republican Paul S. Detch Democrat

House of Delegates (District 47)

Name Party Todd Longanacre (i) Republican Heather Hill Democrat

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

Hampshire County

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party Rick Hillenbrand Republican

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party Darren J. Thorne Republican Robert B. Wolford Independent

Hancock County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party Pat McGeehan (i) Republican Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party Mark Zatezalo (i) Republican Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

Hardy County

Name Party Bryan C. Ward (i) Republican Jameson Paul Freeman Democrat

Harrison County

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party Keith Marple Republican Ron Watson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 70)

Name Party Mickey Petitto Republican Ryan Deems Democrat

House of Delegates (District 71)

Name Party Laura Kimble (i) Republican Robert “Rob” Garcia Democrat

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party Clay Riley (i) Republican Derek McIntyre Democrat

Jackson County

House of Delegates (District 16)

Name Party Steve Westfall (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party Jonathan Adam Pinson (i) Republican

Jefferson County

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party John Hardy (i) Republican Philip Wenner Democrat

House of Delegates (District 98)

Name Party Paul Espinosa (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 99)

Name Party Wayne Clark (i) Republican Debra Cornwell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 100)

Name Party William “Bill” Ridenour Republican Susan Benzinger Democrat

Kanawha County

House of Delegates (District 52)

Name Party Greg Hendricks Republican Larry L. Rowe (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 53)

Name Party Chris Pritt (i) Republican Wayne Crozier Democrat

House of Delegates (District 54)

Name Party John Luoni Republican Mike Pushkin (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 55)

Name Party Moore Capito (i) Republican Greg Childress Democrat

House of Delegates (District 56)

Name Party Andrew G. Anderson Republican Kayla Young (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 57)

Name Party Ernest Blevins (i) Republican Doug Skaff, Jr. (i) Democrat E.C. “Bud” Anderson Mountain

House of Delegates (District 58)

Name Party Walter Hall Republican Dakota James Buckley Democrat

House of Delegates (District 59)

Name Party Andy Shamblin Republican Rusty Williams Democrat

House of Delegates (District 60)

Name Party Dana Ferrell (i) Republican David “Woody” Holmes Democrat

House of Delegates (District 61)

Name Party Warren Dean Jeffries (i) Republican

Lewis County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party Adam Burkhammer (i) Republican John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party Keith Marple Republican Ron Watson Democrat

Lincoln County

House of Delegates (District 30)

Name Party David “Flimsy” Adkins Republican Deidra Roberts Democrat

Logan County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party Margitta Mazzocchi (i) Republican Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat Brannon D. Akers Independent

House of Delegates (District 33)

Name Party Jordan Bridges (i) Republican George Howes Democrat

Marion County

House of Delegates (District 73)

Name Party Amy Summers (i) Republican Mike Manypenny Democrat

House of Delegates (District 74)

Name Party Mike DeVault Republican John “Johnboy” Palmer Democrat

House of Delegates (District 75)

Name Party Phil Mallow (i) Republican Stephanie Spears Tomana Democrat

House of Delegates (District 76)

Name Party Jon Dodds Republican Joey Garcia (i) Democrat

Marshall County

House of Delegates (District 6)

Name Party Charlie Reynolds (i) Republican Reva Yost Democrat

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican Lisa Zukoff (i) Democrat Dylan Parsons Mountain

Mason County

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party Jonathan Adam Pinson (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party Jim Butler Republican

Mercer County

House of Delegates (District 37)

Name Party Marty Gearheart (i) Republican Skip Crane Democrat

House of Delegates (District 38)

Name Party Joe C. Ellington, Jr. (i) Republican Tina Russell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 39)

Name Party Doug Smith (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

Mineral County

House of Delegates (District 87)

Name Party Gary Howell (i) Republican David Boden Democrat

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party Rick Hillenbrand Republican

Mingo County

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party Henry Corbett Dillon Republican David Thompson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party Mark Dean (i) Republican Mark Colegrove Democrat

Monongalia County

House of Delegates (District 77)

Name Party Joe Statler (i) Republican Ben Swanson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 78)

Name Party Geno Chiarelli Republican Jeffrey A. Budkey Democrat

House of Delegates (District 79)

Name Party Zach Lemaire Republican Evan Hansen (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 80)

Name Party Justin White Republican John Williams (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 81)

Name Party Steven Harris Republican Danielle Walker (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 82)

Name Party Debbie Warner Republican Katie Fallon Democrat

Monroe County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party Roy G. Cooper (i) Republican Becky Crabtree Democrat Jonathan Fain Libertarian

House of Delegates (District 47)

Name Party Todd Longanacre (i) Republican Heather Hill Democrat

Morgan County

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party Darren J. Thorne Republican Robert B. Wolford Independent

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party George Miller Republican

McDowell County

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party Mark Dean (i) Republican Mark Colegrove Democrat

House of Delegates (District 36)

Name Party Anita Hall Republican Ed Evans (i) Democrat

Nicholas County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

House of Delegates (District 49)

Name Party Heather Tully (i) Republican

Ohio County

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party Jimmy Willis Republican Phillip W. Diserio (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 4)

Name Party Erikka Storch (i) Republican Teresa Toriseva Democrat

House of Delegates (District 5)

Name Party Brooke E. Mcardle Republican Shawn Fluharty (i) Democrat

Pendleton County

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Cody H. Thompson (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

Name Party Bryan C. Ward (i) Republican Jameson Paul Freeman Democrat

Pleasants County

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Pocahontas County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party Mike Honaker Republican Paul S. Detch Democrat

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party William “Ty” Nestor (i) Republican Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

Preston County

House of Delegates (District 83)

Name Party George Street Republican JR Wolfe Democrat

House of Delegates (District 84)

Name Party D. R. “Buck” Jennings (i) Republican Lisa Hyre Democrat

Putnam County

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party Jim Butler Republican

House of Delegates (District 19)

Name Party Kathie Hess Crouse (i) Republican Seth King Democrat

House of Delegates (District 20)

Name Party Geoff Foster (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 21)

Name Party Jarred Cannon Republican Theresa “Tess” Jackson Democrat

Raleigh County

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 42)

Name Party Brandon Steele (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 43)

Name Party Christopher W. Toney Republican Joanna Vance Democrat

House of Delegates (District 44)

Name Party Todd A. Kirby Republican Tony O. Martin Democrat

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party Eric Brooks Republican Christian Martine Democrat

Randolph County

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party William “Ty” Nestor (i) Republican Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican Cody H. Thompson (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 9)

Ritchie County

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Roane County

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party Riley Keaton (i) Republican Chuck Conner Democrat

Summers County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party Roy G. Cooper (i) Republican Becky Crabtree Democrat Jonathan Fain Libertarian

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

Taylor County

House of Delegates (District 73)

Name Party Amy Summers (i) Republican Mike Manypenny Democrat

Tucker County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party John Paul Hott II (i) Republican

Tyler County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Upshur County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party Adam Burkhammer (i) Republican John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 65)

Name Party Carl “Robbie” Martin (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 68)

Name Party Chris Phillips (i) Republican

Wayne County

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party Jeff Maynard Republican Ric Griffith (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 28)

Name Party Mark A. Ross Republican

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party Henry Corbett Dillon Republican David Thompson Democrat

Webster County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

Wetzel County

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican Lisa Zukoff (i) Democrat Dylan Parsons Mountain

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party David L. Kelly (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party Clay Riley (i) Republican Derek McIntyre Democrat

House of Delegates (District 77)

Name Party Joe Statler (i) Republican Ben Swanson Democrat

Wirt County

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party Dave Foggin Republican Jim Marion Democrat

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party Riley Keaton (i) Republican Chuck Conner Democrat

Wood County

House of Delegates (District 10)

Name Party Bill Anderson (i) Republican J. Morgan Leach Democrat

House of Delegates (District 11)

Name Party Bob Fehrenbacher Republican Harry Deitzler Democrat

House of Delegates (District 12)

Name Party Vernon Criss (i) Republican Jonathan Defibaugh Democrat Stephen Thomas Smith Libertarian

House of Delegates (District 13)

Name Party Scot Heckert Republican Andrea “Red” Greer Democrat

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party Dave Foggin Republican Jim Marion Democrat

Wyoming County

House of Delegates (District 35)

Name Party Adam Vance Republican Dewey Houck Democrat

House of Delegates (District 43)