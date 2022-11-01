CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud—those are all things to keep an eye out for as voting for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election continues in West Virginia.

Early voting began on Oct. 26 and will last until Saturday, Nov. 5 before Election Day next Tuesday.

On Tuesday, United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release that he has chosen Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Warner to lead the Department of Justice’s local efforts as part of its Election Day Program.

Warner will oversee the Northern District’s handling of complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, according to the release.

What isn’t OK to do at the polls?

Under federal election law, the following actions are prohibited:

Threatening violence against election officials or staff

Intimidating or bribing voters

Buying and selling votes

Impersonating voters

Altering vote tallies

Stuffing ballot boxes

Marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input

Interfering with or intimidating voters in any way that may discourage them from voting for the candidate of their choice

This does not include cases where a voter who has a disability or who can’t read or write English is being assisted by a person of their choice.

Who do I report that to?

According to the release from Ihlenfeld, District Election Officer Warner will be on duty in the District while the polls are open and can be reached by the public at 304-637-2121.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The local field office can be reached at 412-432-4000.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. at 800-253-3931 or online.