CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and in West Virginia, you can make $100 to $300 per day, depending on your county, as a poll worker.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner Tuesday put out a call in a press release Tuesday asking registered voters to consider becoming poll workers in their home counties.

Poll workers help make sure that voters get the correct ballot, based on their address, instruct them on how to vote, help them cast their ballots and perform other duties that make elections possible.

How do I register?

In West Virginia, county executive committees provide the names of persons nominated to work the polls before each election, and fill vacancies if any nominated poll workers have to “call off”.

To register as a poll worker, you must meet the following requirements:

Be registered to vote in your county. Click here to check your registration, update your registration, or register to vote for the first time.

Be able to read and write in English.

Attend training.

Be available to work all of Election Day.

The following are prohibited from serving as poll workers:

Candidates on the ballot or official write-in candidates in the election.

Parents, children, siblings, or spouses of a candidate on the ballot or an official write-in candidate.

Those who are prohibited from serving as an election official due to any other laws or disqualifications.

What will I make?

Here are what north central West Virginia counties pay their poll workers, according to workelections.org:

Barbour County: $125 for Election Day. $35 for training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Doddridge County: $250 to $290 for Election Day and training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Gilmer County: $140 for Election Day and training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 8:30 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Harrison County: $205 to $215 for Election Day. $30 for training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Lewis County: $180 to $200. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Part-time shifts are available.

Marion County: $300 for Election Day and training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 8:30 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Monongalia County: $222 for Election Day. $15 for workers who return election materials to election officials. Mileage for workers who drive election materials back to election officials. $50 for training (must work on Election Day). Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Preston County: $175 for Election Day. $35 for training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: Approximately 8:30 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Randolph County: $200. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Ritchie County: $200. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Taylor County: $230 to $270 for Election Day and training. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Tucker County: $185. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Upshur County: $150. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: 9 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Webster County: $200 to $250. Start: 5:30 a.m. End: Approximately 8 p.m. Workers must be there for the full day.

Fill out the form on this website if you are interested in becoming a poll worker. If your county clerk is interested, they will contact you.