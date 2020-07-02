Justice & Salango both accept invitation for gubernatorial debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Both West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Ben Salango, have accepted an invitation to debate one another.

“Governor Justice looks forward to a gubernatorial debate, and that’s why he was the first candidate to agree to the West Virginia Broadcasters Association debate. He believes a debate will be informative and provide an excellent forum for West Virginians to see the difference between his record of creating jobs, growing our economy, paving roads, fixing highways, leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic, and so much more versus liberal trial lawyer Ben Salango’s radical ideas that are bad for West Virginians,” said Roman Stauffer, campaign manager for Governor Jim Justice.

“I’m excited to accept the invitation of the WV Broadcasters Association to debate Jim Justice. Unlike his daily campaign press conferences, Justice will be forced to actually answer questions.

I’m also pleased to accept the invitation of Nexstar Media to debate Justice. Jim Justice needs to be accountable for the corruption and the empty promises hurting West Virginians.

Voters deserve an opportunity to compare and contrast the candidates. We plan to give them that opportunity,” Salango posted on his campaign’s Facebook page.

The West Virginia Broadcasters Association debate will take place in October, and the details will be announced at a later date, Justice’s campaign said.

Justice’s campaign has so far not commented on the proposed Nexstar debate. Nexstar is the parent company of WBOY-TV.

The pair will face off in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.