WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – In Lewis County, voters won’t be very busy during the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

In the 12th State Senate district race, Republican Ben Queen, who currently serves in the House of Delegates out of Harrison County, is facing off against Libertarian Austin Lynch, also of Harrison County, to take over the seat held by Democrat Mike Romano, who is not running for re-election.

In the 64th House of Delegates district, incumbent Republican Adam Burkhammer is facing Democrat John Clise. A small portion of the county will vote in the 69th district, along with voters from a portion of Harrison County. In that race, former Harrison County Magistrate Keith Marple, a Republican and former Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson, a Democrat, are vying to fill the seat previously held in Charleston by Danny Hamrick.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, all races are uncontested.