Lewis County Primary Election results

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Primary Election was held a little differently this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Those who were waiting on the results couldn’t do so in the courthouse, but had to do so outside.

The results are as followed:

Magistrate Division 1 seat goes to Brycen Williams with 51.2% of the vote over R.A. “Bob” Rinehart.

Division 2 seat went to L.J. Mccue who secured 48.1% of the vote.

The Board of education winners included Phyllis Hinterer and Kenny Lowther.

The Democrat nominee for Lewis County Sheriff was Brian Mcclain and the Republican nominee was Dave Gosa.

and the republican seat for the commission is Bobby Stewart with 35% of the vote.

