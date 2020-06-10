Breaking News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary Results

Lewis County Primary Election results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Primary Election was held a little differently this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Those who were waiting on the results couldn’t do so in the courthouse, but had to do so outside.

The results are as followed:

Magistrate Division 1 seat goes to Brycen Williams with 51.2% of the vote over R.A. “Bob” Rinehart.

Division 2 seat went to L.J. Mccue who secured 48.1% of the vote.

The Board of education winners included Phyllis Hinterer and Kenny Lowther.

The Democrat nominee for Lewis County Sheriff was Brian Mcclain and the Republican nominee was Dave Gosa.

and the republican seat for the commission is Bobby Stewart with 35% of the vote.

To view the full election results, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories