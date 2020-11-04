LIVE from ‘Your Local Election Headquarters’

Sponsored by Colombo Law

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (NEXSTAR WV) – Your Local Election Headquarters brings you our 2020 Election Night live stream starting tonight, Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

WOWK 13 News Anchors Merrily McAuliffe and Rob Macko and “West Virginia Tonight” Anchor Mark Curtis will be bringing you all of the latest updates right here.

Political Analyst Tom Susman, President of TSG Consulting, LLC. and owner of WMOV Radio in Jackson County, WV, also joins Mark Curtis for the break down of local, state and national races. Susman is also a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

