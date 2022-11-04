FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.

Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

Depending on where you live in Marion County, you may be in West Virginia’s 2nd or 13th State Senate Districts.

Those in the 2nd State Senate District can vote for Republican Charles Clements of New Martinsville, a retired businessman who has served in the State Senate since 2017, or Democrat Eric Hayhurst of Morgantown, a personal injury attorney and active member of the Monongalia County Bar Association.

Those in the 13th State Senate District will choose between Republican Mike Oliverio, who last served in the State Legislature nearly a decade ago, then as a Democrat, and Democrat Barbara Evans Fleischauer, who is currently a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both are from Morgantown.

Marion County residents will now be represented by four different delegates in the West Virginia Legislature.

In the 73rd District, incumbent Amy Summers of Flemington, a Republican, is running against Democrat Mike Manypenny of Grafton, founder of the Taylor County Food Bank who has served three terms in the West Virginia Legislature.

Voters in the 74th District can choose between current Monongah Mayor John “JohnBoy” Palmer, who is a Democrat and current shop steward for United Gas Workers Union (UGWU), Local 69, and Fairmont Republican Mike DeVault, who is a businessman.

Those in the 75th District can vote for incumbent Phil Mallow, a Fairmont Republican, or Stephanie Spears Tomana of Idamay, a science teacher who is running as a Democrat.

In the 76th District, voters will choose between Republican Jon Dodds, network services and security manager at Fairmont State University and incumbent Joey Garcia, a Democrat. Both are from Fairmont.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot:

County-wide, Republican Robert DeVaul of Mannington is facing Democrat Michael Angelucci of Farmington for Marion County Commission.

Democrat Rhonda Starn is running for Circuit Clerk and Democrat Julie Kincaid is running for County Clerk unopposed.

There is also a $17.89 million levy for the Marion County Board of Education on the ballot that residents can vote for or against.

Voters who live in Fairmont are also voting for new city council members in districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

In District 1, incumbent Josh Rice is seeking re-election and Jonathan Woertz of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department is challenging him.

Five candidates are running in District 3: Kevin Blaney, a truck driver; incumbent David Kennedy; David Prince, who has worked in various positions in law enforcement; Rebecca Moran, the founder of Marion County’s Art in the Park; and Laura Candell of the Fairmont Parking Authority.

In District 5, Independent Order of Odd Fellows member Charles “Chuck” Hillberry, independent contractor David Ice and photographer Chuck Warner are vying for the seat.

In District 7, voters can pick between incumbent Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli or CPA Jack Oliver.

There are four candidates running in District 8: Shawna Santee, the owner of 5th St. Center for Dance; Theresa Markley; Bruce McDaniel, who has served as city manager; and Eric Southern.

And in District 9, voters can pick between retired Registered Nurse Kandi Nuzum and incumbent Donna M. Blood.