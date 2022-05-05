FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County voters will pretty busy when they head to the polls for the May 2022 Primary Election.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Marion County has one of the few contested West Virginia State Senate seats up for grabs. On the Democratic ticket, long-time Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer and Rich Jacobs are running for the 13th District nomination, while on the Republican side, former state senator and Democrat, Mike Oliverio is facing Carly Braun. Voters in Monongalia County are also a part of this district.

The West Virginia House of Delegates also has new districts and that is very evident in Marion County, where three seats used to be in one district, but are now broken up into four separate districts. Of the four districts none are contested on the Democratic ballot, while the Republican side sees incumbent Guy Ward facing Mike Devault in the 74th District and Toby Heaney against Jon Dodds in the 76th District.

There are contested races on the county level, on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, with both sides deciding on nominations for County Commission and Democrats choosing a County Clerk nominee. Democratic County Commissioner candidates include Matthew Smith, Christopher Wolfe, Lora Michael and Michael Angelucci, while Republican candidates are Austin Boylen, Elijah Dean, Robert Devaul and Dan Salai.

Incumbent County Clerk Julie Kincaid is challenged by Cecily Enos in the County Clerk’s race.

All Marion County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race as well as deciding the fate of three levies. Incumbents Donna Costello and Tom Dragich are being challenged by Jack Oliver, Nicole Walls, Jamie Crigler, George Boyles, Barry Bledsoe and Robin Blair. Three seats are up for grabs.

Levies for the Parks and Recreation system, the Marion County Public Library and the county’s mass transit program are all up for a vote.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.