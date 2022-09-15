CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election.

Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if passed, it would do away with taxation on industrial and manufacturing inventory as well as personal property vehicles. This amendment would give the state legislature the power to provide personal property exemptions for equipment and inventory directly used for business. Harrison County Assessor’s Office said the issue with Amendment 2 is that it would give away the voter’s authority over to legislators.

“It’s—it’s definitely going to hurt the counties, it’s going to hurt the municipalities, it’s going to hurt the board of education. The legislatures are trying to put together a plan and I understand their plan is probably good. But the bottom line is we don’t see that plan right now,” said Rocky Romano, Harrison County Assessor. “We don’t know when this would happen. Myself and other county officials, we’re working to educate people to let them know that you’re not voting for an exemption, you are voting to give them the authority to do so. And the plan that they’re putting together there is a difference between the House and the Senate, and others.”

Harrison County Assessor said that if legislators had a plan put together and put that on the ballot, he would be for it so he could see what he would be voting for.

“There is $580 million that is going to be gone across the state and that does not take in public utilities if they would come on board or the railroads. We could see as much as $750 million to $800 million with this,” Romano said. “So, until you have that we have TIF Programs in many counties and we’re not sure how that is going to be made, how those are going to be taken care of?”

Romano said that there are a lot of issues that need to be taken care of and that if Amendment 2 passes that it would take some time before the legislators could implement it.

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.