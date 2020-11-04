Miller re-elected to WV’s 3rd district

WEST VIRGINIA (AP/WOWK) – Republican Carol Miller has won re-election to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. I am especially grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering dedication.,” remarked Congressman Miller.

Miller defeated Hilary Turner in the race.

