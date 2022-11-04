MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County voters will have a lot of decisions to make on Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Like other residents of northern West Virginia, Mon County is in the new second U.S. Congressional District, so voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican from Jefferson County, and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, who is from Monongalia County himself.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

Depending on where you live in Monongalia County, you may be in West Virginia’s 2nd or 13th State Senate Districts.

Those in the 2nd State Senate District can vote for Republican Charles Clements of New Martinsville, a retired businessman who has served in the State Senate since 2017, or Democrat Eric Hayhurst of Morgantown, a personal injury attorney and active member of the Monongalia County Bar Association.

Those in the 13th State Senate District will choose between Republican Mike Oliverio, who last served in the State Legislature nearly a decade ago, then as a Democrat, and Democrat Barbara Evans Fleischauer, who is currently a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Both are from Morgantown.

Six different delegates will now represent Mon County. In the 77th District, Republican Joe Statler, a retired coal miner and current farmer, will defend his seat against Democrat Ben Swanson; both are from Core.

In the 78th District, Republican Geno Chiarelli, who served as a Child Protective Services Worker in the Department of Health and Human Resources before working in child protective services in Pennsylvania is running against Democrat Jeffrey Budkey, a West Virginia Can’t Wait candidate. Both are from Morgantown.

In the 79th District, Democrat Evan Hansen is defending his seat against Republican Zach LeMaire; both are from Morgantown. Hansen is a business owner who was part of efforts to clean up West Virginia’s water before his election in 2018. LeMaire describes himself as a “Liberty Republican” and is currently attending WVU for Political Science.

Voters in the 80th District can choose to re-elect Democrat John Williams of Morgantown, a financial advisor, or vote for Republican challenger Justin White, a small business owner from Westover.

In the 81st District, incumbent Danielle Walker, a Democrat from Morgantown, will defend her seat against Republican challenger Steven Harris, also of Morgantown. Walker has served since 2018 and said on her campaign website that she was motivated to run for office after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Harris is an Emergency Medical Technician who is currently attending WVU for Psychology.

Voters in the 82nd District will pick between Democrat Katie Fallon, who is a conservation author and part-time lecturer at several area universities and Republican Debbie Warner, a real estate agent with a Certified Relocation Specialist designation. Both are from Morgantown.

Use the interactive map below to figure out which precinct you live in and find your sample ballot:

At the county level, Democrat Donna Hidock is running for Circuit Clerk and Democrat Carye Blaney are running unopposed. Incumbent Sean Sikora, a Republican who also had a career in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory is running against Democrat Bob Beach, who is currently a West Virginia State Senator for County Commissioner.

They will also be able to vote on a four-year Mon EMS Levy totaling $17,881,598. Learn more about the Mon EMS Levy here.

Residents of Star City will also be able to vote on whether or not they want to move the town’s regular election day. Click here for more information on that proposal.