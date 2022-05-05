MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County voters will pretty busy when they head to the polls for the May 2022 Primary Election.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

Monongalia County has one of the few contested West Virginia State Senate seats up for grabs. On the Democratic ticket, long-time Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer and Rich Jacobs are running for the 13th District nomination, while on the Republican side, former state senator and Democrat, Mike Oliverio is facing Carly Braun. Voters in Marion County are also a part of this district.

The West Virginia House of Delegates also has new districts and that is very evident in Monongalia County, where five seats used to be in one district, but are now broken up into six separate districts. Of the six districts one on the Democratic side and two on the Republican ticket are contested. For the Democrats, in the 79th District, incumbent Evan Hansen is being challenged by Matthew Kolb. Republicans in the 78th District will choose between Geno Chiarelli, Toni Dichiacchio and Scott Nale, while in the 82nd District Drew Talbott, Debbie Warner and Cindy Frich are running for the nomination.

County Commissioner, on the Republican side, is the only major contested race on the county level. Incumbent Sean Sikora is facing Charles Hartzog.

All Mon County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbent Mike Kelly is being challenged by Daniel Berry, Jennifer Hagerty, Brandon Myers and Cristy Moats. Three seats are up for grabs.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.