Monongalia County delegate pushes for non-discrimination legislation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County delegate announced her plans to continue to promote non-discrimination legislation.

Delegate Danielle Walker met with supporters at Amina’s Hair Salon on Spruce Street in Morgantown to continue pushing legislation against discrimination against gender, sexual orientation, or even natural hairstyles.

Walker said it’s a social cause that many can support, but it’s also one with economic consequences for the state, too.

“When you have those barriers and those boundaries, we can’t grow West Virginia. We can’t move it forward. We can’t keep young people here in this great state, a state that they are proud of. We are proud to be Mountaineers,” said Walker.

That legislation is part of a slate of efforts supported by the West Virginia Can’t Wait movement.