Mooney re-elected to WV’s 2nd district

WEST VIRGINIA (AP/WOWK) – Republican Alex Mooney has won re-election to the U.S. House in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Mooney defeated Democrat Cathy Kunkel in the race for the 2nd district.

“I am proud to be solidly re-elected by the great citizens of West Virginia’s Second Congressional District. Together, we will fight to preserve our West Virginia way of life and rebuild our economy. It is a privilege to bring West Virginia’s voice to Washington to defend our liberty and God-given freedoms. I am honored to be able to continue to serve our dedicated Mountaineers again in Congress,” said Congressman Alex X. Mooney.

View results of election races in your area by clicking here.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)