New magistrate elected in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County’s non-partisan ballot featured four-way races for both magistrate and Board of Education.

Rhonda Sypolt defeated Peggy Pase, Aaron Knotts and James Maier for the Division 3 Magistrate spot.

In the Board of Education race, Bruce Huggins, Pam Feathers and Jeanne Dreisbach took the three seats, with Peter Liga losing out.

The other big race in the county was the hotly-contested, three-way Republican battle for sheriff. It ended in victory for current Chief Deputy Paul Pritt, ahead of Jason Peaslee and Joel Gordon.

