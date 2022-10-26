CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Abortion has become one of many focal points this election season after a United States Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to individual states.

West Virginia was one of many states to create a new law after that ruling, requiring that abortions in the Mountain State be performed in hospitals in situations where the fetus is not viable, has an anomaly, or the mother is experiencing a medical emergency, with the exception of conception through rape or incest if the crime is reported to the police and the fetus is fewer than eight weeks old for women or 14 weeks old for girls.

Whether you want to know this to vote for them, or against them, here are the West Virginia political candidates that “Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic”, the political arm of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, has endorsed, by county:

Berkeley Hannah Geffert (D) Senate District 16, incumbent Debi Carroll (D) House District 95 Ron Wenger (D) House District 96

Cabell Ally Layman (D) House District 24 Sydnee McElroy (D) House District 26

Fayette Gabe Pena (D) House District 51

Greenbrier Heather Hill (D) House District 47

Harrison Ryan Deems (D) House District 70

Jefferson Hannah Geffert (D) Senate District 16, incumbent Susan Benzinger (D) House District 100

Kanawha Dakota Buckley (D) House District 58 Rusty Williams (D) House District 59

Marion Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Senate District 13, incumbant

McDowell Tiffany Clemins (D) Senate District 6

Monongalia Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Senate District 13, incumbent Ben Swanson (D) House District 77 Jeff Budkey (D) House District 78 Evan Hansen (D) House District 79, incumbent John Williams (D) House District 80, incumbent Danielle Walker (D) House District 81, incumbent Katie Fallon (D) House District 82

Preston JR Wolfe (D) House District 83

Putnam Tess Jackson (D) House District 21

Raleigh Joanna Vance (D) House District 43

Wood Harry Deitzler (D) House District 11 Andrea “Red” Greer (D) House District 13 Jim Marion (D) House District 14



If you’re not sure which district you live in, West Virginia has a voter map available where you can type in your address to get a look at your sample ballot and find your polling place: