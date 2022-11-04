KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – In Preston County, voters won’t have much beyond the federal and state levels to be concerned with during the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

In the 14th State Senate district race, Republican Jay Taylor, from Grafton and Democrat Amanda Pitzer, from Preston County, are running to replace incumbent Republican Dave Sypolt, who is not seeking re-election.

One portion of the county will be voting in the 83rd House of Delegates district and deciding between Republican George Street, of Masontown and Democrat J.R. Wolfe, of Bruceton Mills, who are running to replace the retiring Terri Sypolt. In the 84th district, incumbent Republican D.R. Jennings is challenged by Democrat Lisa Hyre.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional Amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, all races are uncontested.