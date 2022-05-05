KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County voters will pretty busy when they head to the polls for the May 2022 Primary Election.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

In the 84th West Virginia House of Delegates District, incumbent Buck Jennings is being challenged by fellow Republican Brian Harris.

The contested races on the county level, are both on the Republican ballot, for County Commissioner and County Clerk. Kevin Fike, Duane Bishoff, Tim Moore and Hunter Thomas are all vying for the County Commission nomination, while incumbent County Clerk Linda Huggins is facing Lynette Shahan.

All Preston County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race as well as deciding the fate of the VFD levies and the Magistrate’s race. Incumbents Jack Keim, Jeanne Dreisbach and Jeff Zigray are being challenged by Cross Kisner, Nathan Moore, Debra Felton, Steven Wise, Destiny Ringer, Lucas Tatham, Anthony Powell, Shaun Lambert and Bill Tribett. Three seats are up for grabs.

Levies to help fund the county’s volunteer fire departments are also up for a vote. Kingwood residents will also be voting on a levy, while contested municipal races are also being held in Rowlesburg.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.