FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Commissioners Wednesday approved a levy for the November ballot.
The levy proposes a renewal of the same rate for the Marion County Public School.
The funding will go toward:
- Continuing to provide free textbooks, subject matter materials, media materials, teaching equipment and instructional supplies.
- Maintaining professional salaries, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.
- Providing for continuous maintenance and operations of buildings and upgrading of the transport fleet.
- Maintaining salaries of service personnel, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.
- Providing technology, capital, and infrastructure upgrades.
The levy will be on the November General Election ballot for Marion County voters to decide on.