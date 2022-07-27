FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Commissioners Wednesday approved a levy for the November ballot.

Marion County Public School bus (WBOY Image).

The levy proposes a renewal of the same rate for the Marion County Public School.

The funding will go toward:

Continuing to provide free textbooks, subject matter materials, media materials, teaching equipment and instructional supplies.

Maintaining professional salaries, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.

Providing for continuous maintenance and operations of buildings and upgrading of the transport fleet.

Maintaining salaries of service personnel, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.

Providing technology, capital, and infrastructure upgrades.

The levy will be on the November General Election ballot for Marion County voters to decide on.