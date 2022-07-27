FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Commissioners Wednesday approved a levy for the November ballot.  

Marion County Public School bus (WBOY Image).

The levy proposes a renewal of the same rate for the Marion County Public School.  

The funding will go toward:

  • Continuing to provide free textbooks, subject matter materials, media materials, teaching equipment and instructional supplies.
  • Maintaining professional salaries, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.
  • Providing for continuous maintenance and operations of buildings and upgrading of the transport fleet.
  • Maintaining salaries of service personnel, dental/optical insurance, and other benefits.
  • Providing technology, capital, and infrastructure upgrades.  

The levy will be on the November General Election ballot for Marion County voters to decide on.