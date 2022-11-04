ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – In Randolph County, voters have a pretty straightforward ballot for the General Election.

At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

The State Senate district that covers the county is uncontested.

One portion of the county will voting in the 66th House of Delegates district and deciding between incumbent Republican Ty Nestor, of Elkins and Democrat Bob Sheets, of Green Bank. In the 67th district, incumbent Democrat Cody Thompson is challenged by Republican Elias Coop-Gonzalez.

All voters in West Virginia will be deciding the fate of state constitutional amendments 1-4. A full description of the amendments can be found here.

On the county ticket, the only contested race is for County Commissioner between incumbent Republican Cris Siler and Democrat Bob Jones.