ELKINS, W.Va. – When Randolph County voters head to the polls, they will have several decisions to make.

Both Democrats and Republicans will be deciding on who will face off in the state’s new 2nd Congressional District. On the Republican side, longtime 1st District Congressman David McKinley and incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney are vying to see who may have a chance to keep their seat in Congress. There are three other newcomers in the race as well. Democrats will be choosing between Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County, and Angela Dwyer of Berkeley County.

West Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates races in the county are uncontested.

There is also only one major contested local race at the county level. Carol Bush and Bob Jones are running on the Democrat ticket for the County Commissioner nomination.

All Randolph County voters will be participating in the non-partisan Board of Education race. Incumbent Janie Newlon is challenged by Philip Chua, Randy Long, Sherri Collett, Marc Wamsley, Curlie Ray, Heidi McFadden, Caleb Vandevender, Brittny Drennen and Shannon Wilfong. Three seats are up for grabs.

Sample ballots can be found on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.